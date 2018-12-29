UFC 232 Preliminary Card Live Results

UFC 232 preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, December 29, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC 232. Headlining the card are Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Curtis Millender vs. Siyar Bahadurzada is next in a welterweight bout. In round 1, Millender is jabbing and keeping Siyar at bay, another head kick lands followed by another punch. Leg kick lands from Siyar close to the bell. In round 2, Siyar rocks Millenders head back, but he responds with an onslaught of head kicks and hard punches that bloody Siyar. Siyar frames on Millender and lands a few more strikes from the top to close out the round. In round 3, they slowed the pace but exchange power punches. Siyar is against the fence taking hard punches until he sneaks a takedown in and gets to top. Siyar can’t get another takedown and they are back to the center. Millender landing straight punches almost uncontested. The judges gave the win to Curtis Millender.



Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Jackson stuffs a takedown attempt and lands a short shot against the fence to drop Brian and land some ground and pound. Jackson sets up what looks like a d’arce choke and gets the tap after a brief struggle.

Here are the results:

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1/8 PM ET)



Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris



Women’s Featherweight Bout: Cat Zingano vs. Megan Anderson



Bantamweight Bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Petr Yan



Lightweight Bout: BJ Penn vs. Ryan Hall



Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/6 PM ET)



Bantamweight Bout: Andre Ewell vs. Nathaniel Wood



Middleweight Bout: Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis



Welterweight Bout: Curtis Millender def. Siyar Bahadurzada by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)



Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson def. Brian Kelleher by submission (D’arce choke) at 1:40 of Round 1

