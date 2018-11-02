UFC 230 Weigh-In Video & Results: Two Fighters Miss Weight

UFC 230 weigh-in results are here as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis in a UFC heavyweight title fight will headline this show. Meanwhile, Ronaldo Souza vs. Chris Weidman in a middleweight bout will co-headline the show.

Rounding out the five-bout main card is Jared Cannonier vs. David Branch in a middleweight bout, Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman in a middleweight bout, and Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya in a middleweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 230 on Friday. Brian Kelleher missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his purse. Sijara Eubanks also missed weight by 1.2 pounds. Both fighters will forfeit 20 percent of their purses to their opponents.

Check out the weigh-in results and the video streaming live from MMA Fighting here:

MAIN CARD (Pay-Per-View/10 p.m. ET):



UFC Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (251.2) vs. Derrick Lewis



Middleweight: Ronaldo Souza (185.4) vs. Chris Weidman (186)



Middleweight: Jared Cannonier (184.8) vs. David Branch (185.6)



Middleweight: Karl Roberson (184.6) vs. Jack Marshman (185.4)



Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya (184.8)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET):



Featherweight: Jason Knight (145.8) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (145.8)



Female Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks (127.2)* vs. Roxanne Modafferi (124.8)

*Missed weight by 1.2 pounds



Featherweight: Julio Arce (145) vs. Sheymon Moraes



Bantamweight: Lyman Good (169.6) vs. Ben Saunders (170.4)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET):



Lightweight: Matt Frevola (155.4) vs. Lando Vannata (155.4)



Featherweight: Shane Burgos (145.6) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (145)



Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher (137)* vs. Montel Jackson (136)

*Missed weight by one pound



Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Adam Wieczorek (232.2)