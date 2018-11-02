Sijara Eubanks Misses Weight For UFC 230

It’s a good thing Sijara Eubanks didn’t headline UFC 230 after all.

The top-ranked women’s flyweight competitor was originally set to main event tomorrow night’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, versus Valentina Shevchenko. The UFC decided to book Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis in the headliner, and they’ll be glad they did.

Eubanks missed weight for her new fight against Roxanne Modafferi by 1.2 pounds at today’s UFC 230 official early weigh-ins. It’s important to note that Eubanks missed weight for her first official UFC fight. She was pulled from her scheduled match-up with former champion Nicco Montano at last December’s The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 26 Finale. She was replaced, ironically enough, by Modafferi.

The miss will make it tough for Eubanks to get a coveted title shot at 125 pounds due to the fact she has now missed weight twice. Eubanks has been incredibly outspoken in the days after she was pulled from the UFC 230 main event.

She verbally berated the UFC and Joe Rogan for supposedly disrespecting her. She also spoke out against the haters of her main event. Eubanks insisted she deserved the pay-per-view headliner. Now, it’s backfired incredibly due to her latest weight miss.

It will be seen how the UFC chooses to deal with this. However, it would seem Eubanks is not long for the women’s flyweight class.