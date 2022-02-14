Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury wants a crossover boxing match with UFC champion Francis Ngannou, but not until next year.

Fury is coming off of his trilogy win over Deontay Wilder in 2021, concluding one of the biggest rivalries in the history of boxing. He’s been in negotiations to fight Dillian Whyte, although nothing has materialized after a mandatory order from the WBC.

Ngannou has been at odds with the UFC and his future with the promotion remains unclear. He defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 despite tensions with the UFC brass appearing to reach a boiling point regarding contract negotiations.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Fury alluded to his plans to face Ngannou shortly.

Tyson Fury Teases 2023 Showdown With Francis Ngannou

“There’s been no talks this year, because I have got some boxing to do,” Fury said. “But next year we can have some crazy fights. It’s a massive fight – I believe it breaks all pay-per-view records in the United States. Two heavyweight champions going head to head.” (h/t Manchester Evening News)

Ngannou has hinted at a future switch to boxing, possibly as soon as after his current UFC deal. He underwent knee surgery and will miss a considerable amount of time, with a targeted return at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2023.

Fury and Ngannou have gone back and forth on social media in recent months. Fury also went as far as predicting how a crossover fight with Ngannou would play out, foreseeing an early knockout by either fighter.

Ngannou has previously doubted that a fight with Fury will happen in 2022, but it seems to be on the table going forward. Depending on how things play out with his UFC negotiations, it could happen sooner rather than later.

How do you think Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou would play out in the boxing ring?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.