UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe the crossover between him and boxing superstar Tyson Fury will take place anytime soon.

Ngannou believes that the fight will take place sometime in the future, but not in 2022. Fury had proposed that the two fight under boxing rules, but with MMA style gloves. It seems as if the boxer vs MMA fighter will not stop anytime soon. This would by far be the biggest fight between the two styles since the Conor McGregor – Floyd Mayweather fight back in 2017. That fight opened the floodgates to have boxers and MMA fighters meet up in the squared circle (or even most recently in a triangle) and go at it.

Ngannou believes that he may be able to bring a lot to the table that Fury’s opponents have not with his power and speed.

“Me and Tyson Fury may fight in 2023. It will be challenging, but I will throw some bombs at him that he will not have experienced before,” Ngannou told Stake. “I don’t know exactly when Tyson and I will fight. But I think maybe sometime in 2023. I am still under contract with UFC, so I don’t know right now the state of my situation or how it will play out. But I will say it will probably happen at some point. I definitely want to do it, but we don’t have control over it right now. I know it will be very tough when we fight. Not only am I coming from a distant sport, but I am testing myself against one of the best, if not the best, boxer ever.” (Transcribed by Mirror)

Francis Ngannou will defend his title for the first time at UFC 270 against former training partner, Ciryl Gane

Ngannou will be making his first title defense since he knocked out Stipe Miocic back in March of 2021. Since that time, Gane had beaten Derrick Lewis for the interim championship. Gane sports a perfect 10-0 record inside the octagon, and is one of the more complete fighters in the heavyweight division. He will be Ngannou’s biggest threat as he is the most technical striker he has ever fought.

Although Ngannou is looking forward to a fight with Fury, he should not take this next fight against Gane too lightly. We have seen many fighters overlook their opponents when looking forward to the future “bigger fights”.

Are you excited for a Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou match?

