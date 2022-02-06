Tyson Fury says whoever lands first will most likely walk away with a KO win when he eventually takes on UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’ have been angling for a crossover fight with each other for some time but it appears to be out of the question, at least of now.

Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte in the next few months before potentially taking on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed fight.

Ngannou’s UFC contract came to an end when he beat Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 but due to a championship clause, he is tied to the promotion until the end of 2022.

Despite the fact, Fury-Ngannou is not on the cards in the near future, the Lineal champ couldn’t help talk up the potential crossover bout during a recent interview with ESPN.

“Yeah he is definitely a machine that is for sure,” Fury said. “He is definitely a good puncher and all that and let’s face it, it isn’t a wrestling match or no grabbing or anything.

Fury is of the opinion that a fight with Ngannou would come down to who lands first.

“It is just a stand-up punching battle with small gloves on,” Fury said. “He has got big power and so do I so whoever lands first is likely to get knocked out. So as I say I am certainly interested in that.

For now, Fury is focused on his upcoming mandatory defence against Whyte.

“Dillian Whyte is a much harder challenge than Francis Ngannou for me at this minute in time, so I only focus on Dillian Whyte for the next fight which is to be announced very shortly,” Fury concluded.

How do you think Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte would play out?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.