Tyson Fury claims Oleksandr Usyk fight ‘Was too easy’ amid decision loss: ‘I was lighting him up’

First claiming his May decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk came off the back of the latter’s native Ukraine’s involvement in a war with neighboring, Russia, former WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has now claimed the bout was “too easy” for him.

Fury, a former WBC heavyweight champion, headlined a massive title unification clash with the unbeaten, Usyk earlier this year in Riyadh, suffering his first professional boxing loss in a stunning decision defeat to the Ukraine star.

Mandatory Credit: Richard Pelham

Dropping a split decision loss, Fury – who was dropped in the ninth round after a lengthy and furious barrage from Usyk, has already agreed to fight the latter in an immediate rematch for the championships, with the second pairing between the two slated for late December in a return to Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury calls Oleksandr Usyk an “amateur boxer”

And offering up a myriad of reasons to why he lost against Usyk back in May, Morecambe native, Fury has described the undisputed champion as an “amateur” boxer, skill-wise, and claimed he has having “too much fun” in the bout.

“It [the fight] was actually a lot easier than I thought it would be, the (Oleksandr) Usyk fight,” Tyson Fury said on his podcast. “A lot easier. People saying, ‘Oh, he’s a hard man to hit.’ I was lighting him up with three, four-punch combinations, laughing at him. My problem in that fight: I probably had too much fun. It was probably too easy.”

“At times, it was too easy,” Tyson Fury explained. “It was like I was in there with a local amateur boxer, and I was just enjoying it, too much, messing around. Padi the ultimate price in round nine where I got a 10-8 round and got clipped. That’s what happens when you have too much fun. They always tell me ‘Never mix your work with having fun’ and I always gave them the middle finger, and it’s now come back to me.”

Following his loss to Usyk, footage emerged earlier this month of Fury being escorted from a bar in his native Morecambe Bay, before hitting his head on the pavement outside the venue in the UK.

What are your thoughts on Tyson Fury’s latest statement?