Tyson Fury Claims First Fight Was Ruined by Cut, Promises a Clean Victory against Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury is feeling as confident as ever ahead of his highly anticipated rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

In May, ‘The Gypsy King’ came up short against Usyk in Saudi Arabia, suffering a split-decision loss — the first defeat of his illustrious career. On December 21, he’ll have his chance to even the series and claim the WBA, WBO, and WBC heavyweight world titles in Riyadh.

Fury appeared to have things well in hand during the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of their first meeting, but things took a massive swing in the eighth when Usyk caught Fury on the nose with a booming blow. In the next round, the Ukrainian sent Fury crashing to the canvas and had him on wobbly legs.

Fury recovered — as he often does — and even went on to win the 12th round, but by then it was too little too late.

Tyson Fury promises to ‘rise like a phoenix’ in usyk rematch

Speaking with TNT Sports ahead of Saturday’s sequel scrap in Riyadh, Fury insists that the cut he suffered during the fight was what ultimately cost him the contest — something he refuses to let happen a second time.

“I ain’t got a cut this time,” Fury said. “I’m nursing. I’ve never been as confident in my life as I am smashing his face in. Even at 36, when people think he’s finished, he will rise like a phoenix from the ashes. I’m going to destroy this f*cker on Saturday night. You watch. Watch me go to work on Saturday night. You watch it. I beat him last time nursing a massive cut.”

In their first encounter, Usyk outlanded Fury 170-157 in total punches; the 170 landed punches were the most by any Fury opponent.

Usyk’s win also made him just the third fighter in the four-belt era to become an undisputed champion in two divisions, joining Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford and Naoya Inoue.