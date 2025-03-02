Kickboxing vs. UFC: Tyrone Spong Takes Aim at Sam Alvey’s Karate Combat Title

Karate Combat has announced a highly anticipated heavyweight title bout between reigning champion Sam Alvey and kickboxing legend Tyrone Spong, set to take place at Karate Combat 54 in Dubai on May 2.

Sam Alvey vs. Tyrone Spong at Karate Combat 54

Tyrone Spong brings an illustrious career to this contest. With an impressive record of 107 wins and 7 losses in professional kickboxing, Spong has dominated multiple weight classes and secured numerous titles. His accolades include the WFCA World Thaiboxing Cruiserweight Championship, the It’s Showtime 95MAX World championship, and the Glory 95kg Slam Tournament Championship. Spong’s striking acumen is further evidenced by his perfect 14-0 record in professional boxing, where he held both the WBC and WBO Latino heavyweight titles.

On the other side of the ring stands Sam Alvey, the current Karate Combat Heavyweight Champion. After a challenging run in the UFC, where he unfortunately set the record for the longest winless streak in UFC history, Alvey found new life in Karate Combat. He claimed the inaugural Heavyweight Championship in December 2023 and has since successfully defended his title.

In 2019, Tyrone Spong had 20 misdemeanor counts related to the escape of a cougar from his property in Parkland, Florida. Spong was accused of keeping the wild animal without a proper permit, allowing it to escape, and housing it in an inadequate enclosure.

At 39 years old, Spong’s experience and devastating striking ability make him a formidable challenger. For Alvey, this fight represents a chance to solidify his position as a top-tier striker and potentially score the biggest win of his career.

This matchup has drawn both excitement and concern from fans and pundits alike. Some view it as “insane matchmaking,” fearing for Alvey’s safety against a striker of Spong’s caliber, even despite his age. However, Alvey’s recent success in Karate Combat and his ability to adapt to the ruleset cannot be overlooked.