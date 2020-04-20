Tyron Woodley Accuses Colby Covington Of Pricing Himself Out Of A Fight

Spread the word!













Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is done chasing Colby Covington who he claims has been demanding crazy money to fight him.

‘The Chosen One’ Woodley says Covington has asked for anywhere between two and five million dollars to fight him because he knows he’ll suffer a bad loss. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Woodley explained how he has been supposed to fight ‘Chaos’ on several occasions but the welterweight contender has always found an excuse not to show, he said.

“Originally I was supposed to fight Leon Edwards (at UFC London). To be honest, originally I was supposed to fight Colby but in reality, I should’ve been fighting Usman. There’s no way you can be a world title holder for three years, have four title defenses, have one bad night – we’re all gonna have a bad night – one bad night for whatever reason, and not get an immediate rematch. I feel like what I did in the sport should’ve warranted that. Even if it wasn’t a good performance.

“I don’t even remember the fight, to be honest. So I feel like I should’ve fought Usman off the flip as a rematch. Then after that, I was supposed to fight Colby. But if you think about it, Usman was never in position to fight me. It was always supposed to be Colby. Colby had the interim belt from RDA [Rafael dos Anjos] . . . and then he didn’t want to fight so [Darren] Till go the ass whooping. Till wasn’t in position either. He had missed weight against Wonderboy and it was a split decision victory that I thought actually Wonderboy had won. So he got the nod because Colby wasn’t ready. And then Usman got the nod because Colby wasn’t ready. And then Leon Edwards got booked because Colby wasn’t ready. The classic theme and the common denominator is that Colby’s never gonna be ready. He’s never gonna be ready to fight me.

“It’s reasons why he’s asking the UFC for two to five million dollars to fight me and he’s never made that collectively in his entire career. But to fight me, he needs to be paid so much more because he knows he’s gonna lose. He’s gonna talk all this shit, he’s gonna get embarrassed, he’s gonna get hurt, he’s gonna lose, and then he wants to have enough money in the bank account just in case nobody wants to f*cking buy this gimmick anymore. So I’m trying to move past that. If that fight happens, fine, but I’m not talking about it anymore.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Who wins if Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington fight?