Colby Covington Wants To Fight Tyron Woodley On Dana White’s Island

Colby Covington has called for a fight against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on the island Dana White is about to secure.

The UFC President recently revealed in an interview he is about to close on a deal that will see him host weekly fight nights from a private island. Top welterweight contender Covington apparently likes the idea of fighting on an island and has challenged Woodley to accept a fight with him.

“You can see me fight very soon,” Covington told Submission Radio. “I’ve been training very hard, I’m in great shape. I stay ready As soon as the next fight gets made, I’m willing to go to Dana White’s fight island. I think it’s the perfect place for this. Main event on Dana White’s fight island. Let’s do this, man. Colby Covington versus Tyron Woodley. I’m gonna destroy him. I’m gonna show why he’s a gossip girl, why he’s on TMZ hiding from me all the time, why he’s faking these stupid-ass rap albums.”

“Tyrone, come on, man, we know you’re broke and you put all that money in that rap career. Yeah, it don’t matter. I know you need a pay check. You need to come and take this losing pay check to me. Don’t run away, don’t go sign with some guy named Dilbert or some guy named Leon Scott. You need to come get that ass whooped.”

The island is primarily going to be used by the UFC to host international fights for those who are unable to enter the US due to travel restrictions. ‘Chaos’ though is determined to fight on the island for some very specific reasons.

“I think the most appealing thing to me about it is I can just eliminate Tyron Woodley from earth. We can take him out to this private island, and I’d leave him unconscious in his dead body, and then they can just throw his dead body to the sharks next to the private island and we can just never heard from him again. The guy’s a complete dirt bag, man. He hates America, he’s a fucking communist prick. This is the easiest sell ever, man. This is personal between me and Tyron Woodley, and they need to let me get my hands on him locked in that octagon. I promise you it’s going to be fucking vicious.”

