UFC Austin Headliner Arman Tsarukyan Grabs Bobby Green by the throat in new footage of hotel altercation

New footage has emerged following a confrontation between UFC Austin headliners Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan.

Though they won’t be stepping inside the Octagon with one another on Saturday night, that didn’t stop Tsarukyan from attempting to kickstart a scrap in the middle of a hotel lobby after taking exception to some disparaging remarks Bobby Green made about his fighting style.

Green initially revealed his side of the story via Instagram and, as it turns out, he was by no means embellishing. On Friday, Tsarukyan released his footage from the confrontation, which shows him briefly grabbing Green’s throat.

"Why are you talking sh*t about me?"



Arman Tsarukyan released footage of his #UFCAustin host hotel confrontation with Bobby Green, where things got physical.



🎥 @ArmanUfc / YouTube pic.twitter.com/eGqFbhVCHm — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 1, 2023

In the video, Tsarukyan approaches a seated Bobby Green and says, “You’re talking sh*t about me.” Green repeats Tsarukyan’s words, then tells Tsarukyan to “get your people out of my face.”

“We can do one on one,” Tsarukyan says, to which Green replies, “We can do whatever you want to do.”

After a few more moments of the two fighters jawing at one another, Green appears to shove Tsarukyan’s shoulder. Tsarukyan responds by grabbing Green’s neck before being quickly separated. Tsarukyan and his team then head to the elevators but return to confront Green again when they hear that ‘King’ is still hanging around the lobby.

Green can be heard repeatedly shouting, “You started it.”

The stage has been set for their potential showdown inside the Octagon, but first, each man will have to get past their respective opponents in The Lone Star State. Green will step into the UFC Austin co-main event for a clash with short-notice replacement Jalin Turner after his original opponent, Dan Hooker, withdrew from the bout after sustaining an arm injury while training.

Tsarukyan will look to continue his climb up the lightweight ladder in a main event matchup pitting him against perennial contender Beneil Dariush.