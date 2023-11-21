Dan Hooker out of uFC Austin, Rafael dos Anjos offers to fight Bobby Green on short notice: ‘It’s my backyard, let’s scrap’

Amid the withdrawal from his scheduled UFC Fight Night Austin co-headliner with perennial contender, Bobby Green next weekend in Texas, New Zealand striker, Dan Hooker’s place in ‘The Lone Star State’ co-main event appears to be up for grabs – with former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos offering to fight Green on short-notice.

Hooker, the current number nine ranked lightweight contender, was slated to co-headline UFC Austin on December 2. in Texas against the aforenoted San Bernardino native, Green, until an injured arm, which he fractured in his split decision win over Jalin Turner back in March of this year at UFC 285 forced his exit.

“Dan Hooker is OUT of his upcoming bout against Bobby Green due to an arm injury,” Christopher Reive posted on his official X account. “And yes, it is the same arm he broke in the Turner fight. UFC looking to find a replacement.”

Dan Hooker is OUT of his upcoming bout against Bobby Green due to an arm injury — Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) November 21, 2023

Rafael dos Anjos offers to fight Bobby Green at UFC Austin

Offering to fight the above-mentioned, Green on short-notice as a result, former lightweight champion, dos Anjos has claimed he can compete at a 165 pound catchweight – or even at welterweight, welcoming the opportunity to fight in Austin to boot.

“I can make 165/170 let’s do it,” Rafael dos Anjos posted on his official X account.

“Hey @BobbyKGreen Austin is backyard,” Rafael dos Anjos posted on X. “Let’s scrap.”

Hey @BobbyKGreen Austin is backyard. Let’s Scrap 👊🏼💥 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 22, 2023

In the midst of a two-fight winning run, Green landed an impressive third round arm-triangle submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson back in July at uFC 291, before stopping the surging, Grant Dawson with a spectacular opening round KO inside just 33-seconds back in October in his second headlining bout under the banner of the Dana White-led organization.