‘King’ Bobby Green Claims Arman Tsurukyan and his team attacked him in hotel lobby ahead of UFC Austin

‘King’ Bobby Green and Arman Tsurukyan are scheduled to face separate opponents at UFC Austin, but that didn’t stop the two lightweight standouts from trying to kickstart an impromptu scrap ahead of fight night.

Green was reportedly in a hotel lobby by himself, finishing up some media obligations when Tsarukyan and his team approached him with ill intentions.

“Sh*t just getting started,” Green said via an Instagram story. “Sh*t’s just getting started, n*gga. Little b*tch ass n*gga right there. I’mma get you right there. Y’all ran up on me, n*gga. Y’all ran up on me, what’s up?! “I ain’t be starting nothing with nobody, but if you start that sh*t with me, I’m definitely gonna finish it,” he continued. “This sh*t just starting. It’s just starting. N*gga might go to jail tonight. F*ck around playing with me.”

An altercation between Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan went down at the UFC Fighter hotel



Bobby Green Slams Arman Tsarukyan’s Style of Fighting

The altercation likely stems from some disparaging remarks Bobby Green made regarding Tsarukyan’s particular style of fighting during an interview with The Schmo. “That Arman guy’s f*cking boring,” Green said. “I can’t stand watching him fight. Every time I watch him fight, I go to sleep.”

Clearly, Tsarukyan didn’t take kindly to the comments and attempted to confront Bobby Green while being backed up by his team.

“This b*tch ass n*gga ran up on me trying to start that sh*t,” Green said. “He didn’t know I was gonna finish it. I socked one of his homies. Bop (laughs). Stop playing with me, bro. N*gga, we from ‘Dino. We from the ‘Dino where that sh*t really goes down. You n*ggas trying to do all that talking. “Hey, I need somebody else to tell me who that is in that video. I don’t know who the f*ck he is, but he was acting super tough when the n*ggas ran up on me by myself. They all ran up on me by myself and they was acting all that tough. As soon as I ran into the n*ggas again with my n*ggas then he was, ‘Oh, no, no.’ “Nah, nah, nah. You started this sh*t. Then soon as security come and all that sh*t, now you want to act tough again.”

Bobby Green was originally scheduled to face Dan Hooker in a five-round co-main event clash at UFC Austin, but after Hooker broke his arm in training, Jalin Turner agreed to step in on short notice.

In the evening’s headliner, Arman Tsarukyan will continue his ascent up the lightweight ladder when he squares off with perennial contender Beneil Dariush. ‘Ahalkalakets’ has won seven of his last eight with his lone loss coming against Mateusz Gamrot in June 2022.