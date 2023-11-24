Bobby Green calls out Rampage Jackson for sparring clash after UFC Austin: ‘You’ve seen a lot, but you ain’t seen this’

Bobby Green to spar former UFC light-heavyweight champion, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

Green has been fighting professionally for over 15 years and first joined the UFC over a decade ago. In this time, Green has fought anyone and has done it regularly – including taking on reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev on just 10 days’ notice.

Now it seems that Green is keen to set up a sparring session with the MMA legend, Jackson.

“I actually said we could spar each other, I wanna spar with Rampage,” Green said while on the JAXXON podcast. “Yeah, I wanna spar with you… I wanna help you get ready, you know what I’m saying? Trust me, you ain’t seen this n***a’s s**t. You’ve seen a lot of s**t, but you ain’t seen this n***a yet.” (H/T MMA News)

Bobby Green Vs. Jalin Turner

After Green’s original fight against Dan Hooker had to be cancelled after Hooker had to withdraw due to injury, the UFC were on a lookout for a late replacement. The one to answer the call would be No.12 ranked Jalin Turner – the two will now face each other in a three round fight in the co-main event of UFC Austin.

After being stopped in the second round by Drew Dober in December of last year, Green has had a decent run of form this year. While an accidental clash of heads would rule out a stoppage victory over Jared Gordon in April, Green is coming-off back-to-back stoppage wins over Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson.

Turner is will be looking to get back in the win column come next Saturday, dropping fights to Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot. However, Turner would be very competitive in both, forcing two split decisions and has proved that his size and ability is a serious force for 155lbs.

Bobby Green on JAXXON Podcast

Who wins this weekend, Bobby Green or Dan Hooker?