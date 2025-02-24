Top 5: The Best Jiří Procházka UFC Fights – Countdown for the Czech Samurai

Jiří Procházka is a Czech mixed martial artist and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion who has become one of the most exciting fighters in the sport. Born in Znojmo, Czech Republic, and raised in the nearby village of Hostěradice, Procházka’s early life was shaped by adversity, including the loss of his father at age six.

The Czech athlete eventually found his calling in martial arts after being inspired by legends like Mirko Cro Cop and Fedor Emelianenko. His journey from a small Czech village to the pinnacle of MMA and capturing a UFC title is an inspiration. Let’s count down the top five UFC victories of Jiří Procházka.

Top Five Best Jiří Procházka UFC Wins

5. Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill

At UFC 311 in January 2025, Procházka delivered a compelling performance against Jamahal Hill, another former division champion. After an intense back-and-forth battle, Procházka secured a TKO victory in the third round. This win marked his return to form after a previous loss and showcased his relentless aggression and finishing ability.

4. Jiří Procházka vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Procházka made an unforgettable UFC debut at UFC 251 in July 2020 against Volkan Oezdemir. In the second round, he landed a devastating knockout punch, becoming the first fighter to finish Oezdemir via KO. This victory earned him a Performance of the Night bonus and solidified his reputation as a dangerous contender in the UFC.

3. Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

At UFC 300 in April 2024, Procházka faced Aleksandar Rakić in a highly anticipated matchup. Despite Rakić’s dangerous striking, Procházka overwhelmed him with his unorthodox style, securing a TKO victory in the second round.

2. Jiří Procházka vs. Dominick Reyes

In May 2021, Procházka faced Dominick Reyes at UFC Fight Night. The fight was an instant classic, with both fighters exchanging heavy blows. Procházka ended the bout with a spectacular spinning back elbow knockout in the second round, earning both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

1. Jiří Procházka vs. Glover Teixeira

Procházka achieved his greatest triumph at UFC 275 in June 2022 when he defeated Glover Teixeira to claim the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. In an epic five-round war, Procházka secured a rear-naked choke submission late in the final round, becoming the first Czech fighter to win a UFC title. The fight earned Fight of the Night honors and cemented his legacy as one of MMA’s most exciting champions.