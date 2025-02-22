Jamahal Hill offers ‘Absolutely no excuses’ for knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka in UFC 311 grudge fight

Reflecting on his stunning stoppage loss at UFC 311 at the beginning of the year, Jamahal Hill has claimed he has “no excuses” to offer off the back of his massive knockout loss to fellow former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka.

Hill, the current number four ranked divisional contender, snapped a nearly year-long hiatus at the beginning of the year at UFC 311, taking on Czech Republic fan-favorite, Prochazka in a high-stakes pairing in Inglewood.

And succumbing to his second straight knockout loss, Hill was stopped in the third round in a back-and-forth clash with Prochazka, who showed off some polished defense and counter striking to land an eventual ground strikes win.

Last year, Illinois native, Hill headlined UFC 300 against arch-rival, current undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira — where he dropped a hellacious opening round knockout loss to the Brazilian in their massive title grudge meeting.

Jamahal Hill offers “no excuses” for UFC 311 loss to Jiri Prochazka

However, despite offering a host of excuses for his loss to the Sao Paulo favorite, Hill appears to have taken a different tact for the aftermath of his loss to Prochazka, claiming he has “no excuses” to offer.

Obviously, the fight didn’t go the way that I wanted it to,” Jamahal Hill said on his YouTube channel “I’ve got to give a shout out to Jiri (Prochazka). “He made great adjustments. He looked really good, brought in some new elements to his game. Wasn’t able to get the win. Ultimately, just have fun out there. I really, really had a good time, enjoyed the fight. It was a war, went back and forth for my champions. Hopefully we deliver.

“I would have liked to go out on my shield if he’s going to put me out,” Jamahal Hill explained. “That is what it is at that point. You know, I know what I signed up for. As I said, you know, dealing with things and stuff like that, going to the fight. Absolutely no excuse. I felt like I was I was I felt like I was in a position to come out and get my hand raised. I banked it all on myself, went out there and ultimately I just came up short.”