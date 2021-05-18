Tony Ferguson has suggested he will continue fighting despite showing signs of rapid decline against Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

‘El Cucuy’ squared off against Dariush in the pay-per-view co-main event this past weekend. The former interim lightweight champion was looking to get back to winning ways after a disastrous 2020.

The UFC fan favorite was due a title shot but the ongoing global pandemic scuppered plans for him to face off against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson would instead fight Justin Gaethje for an interim title at UFC 249. Despite one very brief moment of success, ‘El Cucuy’ was beat up for five rounds before the referee, Herb Dean, mercifully waved off the fight in the final frame. The loss snapped Ferguson’s 12-fight win streak which remains the best in UFC lightweight history.

The 37-year-old looked to rebound at UFC 256 against Charles Oliveira. Ferguson was once again dominated but in an entirely different way. The Brazilian submission specialist was able to out grapple Ferguson over 15 minutes and only extreme levels of toughness allowed Ferguson to survive a deep arm bar attempt and go to the judges’ scorecards who unanimously gave the fight to Oliveira who has since gone on to win the UFC lightweight title Ferguson has coveted for so long.

Ferguson took a couple of steps down in opposition at UFC 262 which took place this past weekend. Dariush is a long-time player at 155lbs but until now hasn’t made any real impact on the title picture.

The Iranian born, American fighter, utilized a similar game plan to Oliveira, taking Ferguson down for three rounds and grappling to a decision victory. Once again ‘El Cucuy’ only made it to the cards due to his next level toughness that allowed him to survive a nasty heel hook from Dariush who ultimately got the biggest win of his career by way of lopsided judges’ scorecards.

Since the fight many fans, fighters and pundits have suggested it’s time for Ferguson to call it a career.

In a recent social media post the man himself made his thoughts on the subject very clear.

“It Ain’t Over Yet Mcgavin’ … The Way I See It … We’ve Only Just Begun,” Ferguson wrote quoting Happy Gilmore. “Retire & Give These MF’s A Break!? No, I Don’t Think So. Not On My Watch… Now I’m Pissed.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPABOexhPBu/

Who do you think Tony Ferguson should fight next?