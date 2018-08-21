Tony Ferguson Teases Return At UFC 229

Tony Ferguson teases that there’s a chance he could make his UFC return earlier than what fight fans were expecting. The former interim UFC lightweight champ is eyeing that comeback fight at the UFC 229 PPV event.

Preparation

Ferguson was slated to take on top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This was when it was revealed that Ferguson suffered an injury and had to pull out of the fight.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway stepped up on six days notice to accept this fight. He saved this event by competing against Nurmagomedov. However, Holloway was pulled, and Al Iquantia stepped in.

The reason that Ferguson was unable to make this fight happen and was forced out of the main event is due to the fact that he tore his LCL. As a result, he had to undergo the knife to correct the injury.

At the time of the surgery, it was noted that he’s expected to be on the sidelines for 6-to-9 months while he recovers. Moving along to last week, it was revealed that he was cleared to fight once again.

Tony Ferguson Teases

This leads us to Ferguson taking to his official Twitter account where he teased fans that he could fight at UFC 229. Obviously due to the main event – Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor for the lightweight title – it would make sense to have Ferguson fight on the card. It should be noted that he didn’t mention an opponent for this show.

“I’m Not Weird I’m Limited Edition” My Collaboration w/ @Topps 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Now All We Need Is Some Bubblegum To Go With This Asswhoopin’ I’m ‘Bout To Dish At #ufc229 Waiting On Opponent, Probly Callin’ Pterodactyls After Finding Out Who He’s Fighting Next, I Owe Him One.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.