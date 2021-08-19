Khabib Nurmagomedov has made his opinions known on social media and in interviews since announcing his retirement following his UFC 254 submission over Justin Gaethje. His old rival, Tony Ferguson is in a bit of an unknown spot after losing his last three UFC outings, and Nurmagomedov thinks that Ferguson might want to consider calling it quits and preserving his health long-term.

Nurmagomedov retired at an undefeated record of 29-0 during his legendary UFC career, which included a reign as the lightweight champion with wins over top opponents like Conor McGregor, Gaethje, and current top contender Dustin Poirier. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, despite not getting the opportunity to settle his rivalry with Ferguson in the octagon after multiple attempted bookings over both of their respective careers.

During a recent media session, Nurmagomedov made clear his thoughts on Ferguson’s place in the lightweight division and thinks that he might want to consider life after fighting sooner rather than later.

“He is 38. Tell me, how he can come back?” Nurmagomedov said. “He was dominated last three fights. Different styles, a striker, a grappler, Dariush, Oliveira, Gaethje, they all was dominating him. In stand up or on the ground. 38 years old I think it is time to stop.”

“There should be people next to him that could say that he must stop because of the age. It is not an easy business. Especially when you are not a young man.”

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have had their fair share of heated moments after multiple attempts by the UFC to book the fight between the two. They were once considered two of the best lightweights in the world, but Ferguson is in a bit of a void in his career and desperately needs a win to just stay alive in the lightweight division.

Do you agree with Khabib that Tony Ferguson should consider retiring?