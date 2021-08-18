Daniel Cormier is well-known as one of the most prominent voices in MMA today, arguably even more so post-UFC fighting career. From his shows on ESPN to commentating for UFC pay-per-views, Cormier’s opinion on the sport of MMA matters now more than ever; which makes his recent claim that Kamaru Usman should want a title defense against former double-champion Conor McGregor down the line particularly interesting.

Usman is scheduled to face Colby Covington in a title rematch later this year, tentatively scheduled for UFC 268 on Nov. 6, although nothing has been confirmed by the promotion to this point. He’s coming off of back-to-back title defenses against Jorge Masvidal while McGregor is still in the middle of recovering from a brutal leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier.

Cormier, like all of us, is a big fan of the sport while also having the privilege of working within it. Cormier thinks that a Usman vs. McGregor welterweight title bout down the line not only makes sense but would be in Usman’s best interest financially before his career ends.

“If Usman gets through Covington again, and the Conor McGregor fight is an opportunity, why wouldn’t he do it?” Cormier said during a recent episode of his show with ESPN’s Ryan Clark. “Any person with a brain would do that. Seeing the difference in a pay-per-view against a guy that is a very difficult fight but may not have the name and a guy that is an easier fight but has a massive name.”

“I’m definitely taking that or looking into it as an opportunity. Because you and I both know that Conor McGregor is the biggest star in all of mixed martial arts. He will constantly stay as the marquee name.”

McGregor has fought at welterweight three times during his UFC career. He competed against Nate Diaz twice and Donald Cerrone once, with the Cerrone fight being his return after a long layoff following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Cormier clearly has some good points about a potential Usman vs. McGregor fight, but it could create a bad precedent when it comes to who deserves a title shot over legitimate welterweight mainstays.

What do you think about a potential matchup down the line between Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor?