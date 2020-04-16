Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje Agree To Fight At May 9 Event

If the UFC is able to go ahead with its planned card next month, it has a confirmed main event in Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje.
The pair were initially scheduled to face each other for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 this upcoming weekend. However, the card, along with every other future event was indefinitely postponed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
UFC president Dana White, however, plans on resuming the fight schedule on May 9 with what currently looks to be a super stacked card. And when it comes to Ferguson and Gaethje, they are both all in on competing that day.
“Per sources, Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) has verbally agreed to fight Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) on May 9, if the targeted event does indeed take place.”
“Per Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00), Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) has verbally agreed to the interim title fight against Tony Ferguson, targeted for May 9. Both headliners are in, if the event goes off.”
Of course, it all hinges on whether the UFC is able to go through with that event.
Here is how that planned card is looking as of now:
- Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight title)
- Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight title)
- Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer (women’s featherweight title)
- Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruick
- Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone
- Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
- Fabricio Werdum vs. Aleksie Oleinik
- Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro
- Michelle Waterson vs. Carla Esparza
- Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah Hall
- Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
- Charles Rose vs. Bryce Mitchell
Do you think the May 9 event will take place?