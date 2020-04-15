UFC Set To Hold An Event On May 9

Spread the word!













The UFC intend to hold an event on May 9 according to a report by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Last week Dana White was forced to call off UFC 249 after Disney was asked by the governor of California to shut down the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This also prompted the UFC President to postpone all upcoming cards which were due to take place at Tachi Palace, an Indian reservation in California.

Just a few days later and the UFC are ready to go again with May 9 being the date. As of right now, no venue has been confirmed for the card. Speaking to Okamoto, White revealed several fights which he hopes to make for the card.

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz, Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis are all expected to take place early next month.

Announcing the news on social media, Okamoto said. “BREAKING: UFC president Dana White says the company has turned its focus to hosting its next event on May 9 at a location TBD. He remains adamant the company will get back on schedule, and barring outside factors, intends to hold the card on May 9.”

BREAKING: UFC president Dana White says the company has turned its focus to hosting its next event on May 9 at a location TBD. He remains adamant the company will get back on schedule, and barring outside factors, intends to hold a card on May 9. **Targeted matchups** include … pic.twitter.com/HBcqC8SmH7 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 14, 2020

Here is the *targeted* card for May 9. Very fluid. Some have verbally agreed, others are hesitant and want more details. Fighters want to fight but these are crazy circumstances, obviously. But … this is the card as of today, UFC is working on. pic.twitter.com/7s7OfwXOW9 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 15, 2020

Although no venue has been specified this event will likely take place on the private island White has secured. The UFC boss previously revealed he had an island he’d use to put on events and the infrastructure is currently being put together. White said it’ll be ready to go in one month which will time perfectly with the upcoming show on May 9.

The idea of fighting on a private island has piqued the interest of many fighters over the past week. Now it’s time to see exactly who is willing to step up and compete in these most unusual circumstances.

Do you think the UFC will be able to pull this even off on May 9?