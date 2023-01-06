Tony Ferguson offers to help Jake Paul train for MMA debut with PFL: ‘You can be one of my students’

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has offered to lend some training advice and time to undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul ahead of an expected mixed martial arts debut later this year, off the back of penning a “multi-year” deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

Ferguson, a former interim UFC lightweight champion, dropped out of the official lightweight top-15 late last year, following a disappointing string of five consecutive losses, recently capped by a guillotine submission defeat to promotional alum, Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

Headlining the September pay-per-view card against the Stockton veteran, Tony Ferguson suffered a fourth round guillotine submission loss to Diaz, despite building up an impressive lead on judge’s scorecards.

The defeat marked Ferguson’s fifth on the trot, following back-to-back defeats to Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.

As for Paul, the Ohio native headlined an October card under the Showtime banner against former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, improving to 6-0 as a professional with a one-sided unanimous decision win, which included a knockdown for Paul in the eighth and final round.

The 6-0 puncher signed a “multi-year” deal with the PFL this week ahead of an expected debut in mixed martial arts before the conclusion of 2023, as well as heading up a ‘Super Fight’ division, which also contains multiple-time lightweight tournament winner, Kayla Harrison.

Tony Ferguson offers to help train Jake Paul ahead of MMA debut with the PFL

Offering some encouragement to the outspoken and polarizing YouTuber and social media influencer, Ferguson made Paul an offer to train under him as one of his “students”.

“Let me know when you need a good MMA coach @jakepaul,” Tony Ferguson tweeted. “You can be one of my students – champ -CSO- #KeepGrindin’Kid.”

Let me know when you need a good MMA coach @jakepaul You can be one of my students- Champ 🥷 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # KeepGrindin’Kid pic.twitter.com/11JQM4NS4T — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 5, 2023

In his most recent professional victory, Ferguson managed to land a second round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 in June 2019.