Report – Georges St-Pierre reveals plan to face Nick Diaz at UFC Fight Pass Invitational, grappling match postponed

Former two-division champion, Georges St-Pierre has revealed today that he had agreed terms to face-off with former title challenger and prior Octagon foe, Nick Diaz in a UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling match in December of this year, until the pairing was postponed as both encountered injuries.

St-Pierre, a former undisputed middleweight and welterweight champion under the banner of the organization, revealed earlier this summer that he was in line to compete in submission grappling under the banner of the UFC in December of this year.

And in the weeks following the announcement of his feature at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational in December, reports revealed how former middleweight and welterweight title challenger, Demian Maia had welcomed the bout, which had so-far failed to come to fruition.

Georges St-Pierre reveals scuppered plans to grapple Nick Diaz in December

However, per St-Pierre, a grappling rematch with prior UFC opponent, Diaz was in the works for December as he informed TSN reporter, Aaron Bronsteter until he and the Stockton veteran both suffered injury setbacks.

Unfortunately, both suffered injuries recently and it has been postponed. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 19, 2023

“Just spoke with Georges St-Pierre, who revealed that he had agreed to face Nick Diaz in his grappling bout at the UFC Fight Night Invitational in December,” Bronsteter posted on X. “Unfortunately, both suffered injuries recently and it has been postponed.”

Facing off with Diaz in a welterweight title fight defense back in March of 2013, Canadian fan-favorite, St-Pierre landed a unanimous decision win over the fan-favorite former WEC and Strikeforce gold holder.

Sidelined from the Octagon since a rematch loss to Robbie Lawler back in 2021, Diaz had announced plans for a return to combat sports earlier this year, and was recently spotted training alongside heavyweight knockout king, Derrick Lewis ahead of a planned comeback to competition.

