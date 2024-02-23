Tony Ferguson provides update on UFC future: ‘I’m going to keep fighting until the wheels fall off’

Former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson maintains he still has no plans to call time on his storied mixed martial arts career in the immediate future, despite finding himself in the midst of a record-setting seven fight losing run.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he featured at UFC 296 back in December, suffering another one-sided loss in the form of a unanimous decision defeat to Liverpool prospect, Paddy Pimblett.

Tony Ferguson plans to continue fighting

An Ultimate Fighter victor, Oxnard native, Ferguson has been urged by Hall of Famers as well as fellow current fighters to call time on his career, however, insists he still has no plans to stop fighting in active competition.

“I’m going to fight until the wheels fall out,” Tony Ferguson told Rampage Jackson on the JAXXON Podcast. “F*ck retiring, dude. If you’re a competitor for the longest time – and I’m a three-sport athlete. I wanted to go back and play pro ball. I wanted to go and do another f*cking thing. I wanted to do all this sh*t because I’m that guy.”

“I’m not saying I got burned out, but I got burned out with MMA,” Tony Ferguson explained. “Pandemic – my business was the only one that didn’t close. I kept sports going, dude. Not one other motherf*cker put the belt on the line to keep sports going. B*tches from Khabib’s (Nurmagomedov) camp ran back to f*ckin’ mommy. Conor (McGregor) was telling everybody to stay inside. My ass was sitting out here f*cking being the only f*cking car going down 17th. street doing all this sh*t.”

Do you think Tony Ferguson should call time on his UFC tenure?