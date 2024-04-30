Charles Oliveira weighs up welterweight leap after UFC 300 defeat: ‘Why not move up and do a big fight?’
With desired opponent, Justin Gaethje confirming plans to take a lengthy hiatus from the Octagon after his loss earlier this month, ex-champion, Charles Oliveira has admitted he would consider a leap to 170 pounds in search of activity after his UFC 300 defeat.
Oliveira, a former undisputed lightweight champion and contender at the featherweight limit, most recently featured just earlier this month in a championship-contender fight with Arman Tsarukyan, narrowly dropping a contentious split decision defeat.
And chasing another run at gold, Oliveira, who competed at the featherweight limit all the way up to a title-eliminator loss to former lightweight kingpin, Anthony Pettis back in 2016, admitted the chance to fight at welterweight next would be something he would definitely entertain.
Charles Oliveira weighs up potential 170lbs move
“Why not?” Charles Oliveira told MMA Fighting. “Why not take a fight that will lead us to money and history and legacy? We have to think about it and talk to the organization [UFC]. Why not move up in weight and do a big fight? A fight that makes sense and gives us money? Why not?”
And with sights on a potential welterweight move, Oliveira sounded out a potential showdown with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor – who incidentally, fights Michael Chandler at 170 pounds at UFC 303 at the end of June.
“I think Conor (McGregor) [beats Michael Chandler at UFC 303],” Charles Oliveira said. “Man, everyone knows – in fact, I’ve asked for this fight against Conor a thousand times.”
“But it’s a fight that I don’t think he wants this fight,” Charles Oliveira explained. “And everyone knows it. I’ve said it a thousand times, it’s a fight that will bring me a lot of money. So, I would like it.”
