Ex-UFC lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson drops from official division top-15 rankings in latest update

Perennial lightweight contender and former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has officially dropped from the promotion’s top-15 rankings – and the #15 slot in the division, cascading from the rankings alongside rival and former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor following last week’s update.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has endured a disappointing run of five consecutive losses in the last two years, most recently suffering a fourth round guillotine submission loss to promotional alum, Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 back in September at the welterweight limit.

Prior to that submission loss, Tony Ferguson, who now boasts a 25-8 professional record, dropped back-to-back losses to Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, as well as fellow former division gold holders, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.

Tony Ferguson once held the most consecutive wins at the lightweight limit

Once holding the division record for most consecutive victories at lightweight ahead of his loss to Gaethje back in 2020, Oxnard native, Ferguson enjoyed a remarkable run of 12 straight victories between 2013 and 2019 – which included an interim title victory.

Never competing for undisputed lightweight gold during his time with the promotion, Ferguson – who infamously saw five scheduled fights with former undisputed best and arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov fall to the wayside, submitted Kevin Lee back in 2017 atop UFC 216 to win the interim crown.

As part of the newly updated UFC rankings, this Tuesday afternoon following UFC Vegas 66 last weekend, Ferguson has been replaced in the top-15 by Drew Dober – who turned in a massive second round KO win over Bobby Green on last weekend’s main card.

Landing 12 knockout wins and a further eight submission victories throughout his career, Tony Ferguson, who clinched The Ultimate Fighter 13 tournament at the welterweight limit, holds wins over the likes of Yves Edwards, Danny Castillo, Gleison Tibau, Josh Thomson, Edson Barboza, Lando Vannata, Donald Cerrone, as well as former undisputed champions, Rafael dos Anjos, and Anthony Pettis.