Tony Ferguson Asks Justin Gaethje If He’s Making Weight, Gaethje Responds

Tony Ferguson seemingly continues to cut weight despite having no fight booked this weekend.

Ferguson was set to to face Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 on Saturday. However, the event had to be indefinitely postponed after UFC president Dana White received a call from the higher-ups at Disney to stand down.

That hasn’t stopped Ferguson from cutting weight, though. He already revealed that he planned on cutting to 155 pounds by this upcoming Friday — which would have been the day of the weigh-ins.

And “El Cucuy” recently asked Gaethje if he was doing the same.

“@Justin_Gaethje You Gonna Make Weight Friday? @ufc #ufc249 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽”

“The Highlight” — who took a fight with Ferguson on short notice — responded on Tuesday.

“U had quite the head start there buddy. I took it on 20 days ffs. I will not be making weight lol.”

Ferguson was initially set to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title at UFC 249. However, that highly-anticipated matchup was called off once again after Nurmagomedov was stuck in Russia due to a cross-border travel ban amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hopefully, they will have a chance to finally face each other later this year.