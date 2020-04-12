Tony Ferguson Is Still Cutting Weight Despite UFC 249 Postponement

Spread the word!













Lightweight contender Tony Ferguson says he’ll continue to cut down to 155lbs despite the cancellation of UFC 249.

Ferguson was expected to meet Justin Gaethje on April 18 for the interim lightweight title. ‘El Cucuy’ was originally set to meet lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249 but the undefeated Russian was forced out of the bout due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel bans.

Ferguson found out about his fight being postponed in the middle of an interview late last week. Despite the bad news Ferguson was surprisingly upbeat while speaking to The OCR’s Brian Martin, he said.

“Oh Wow. Ohhhhh well. I’m still gonna train”.

“Ummm, you know what? I’m sure it’s for a good reason. Let’s be real. I gotta keep the faith, I gotta keep this (expletive) keep this circle close, bro, and just keep focusing on what we can control, which is our heart rate and breathing”.

“Dude, I’m gonna keep collecting trophies and doing my same shit, Every single time I wake up in the morning, when I do my work, say my prayers and I do stuff, I hug my little boy, kiss my wife. I just keep doing what I’m doing, what am I gonna do?”

Not only is Ferguson staying positive, but he’s also apparently still preparing for a fight if his latest social media post is anything to go by, he said on Twitter.

“Still🙏Workin Gonna Make Weight By Friday #ChampionshipWeight 155lbs 🧢⚾️ It’s A TUF Thing 💯 Champ Shit Only™️ #ufc249 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Keep Grindin’ Crew 💪🕶”

