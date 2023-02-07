Tony Ferguson accuses Conor McGregor of taking ‘the easy road’ by fighting Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson took another shot at Conor McGregor on social media in response to the Irishman’s announced return to the Octagon later this year.

UFC president Dana White revealed that ‘The Notorious’ will make his long-awaited return to the promotion this fall for a showdown with high-octane lightweight contender ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. Upon discovery that his Conor McGregor lottery ticket was not the winner, ‘El Cucuy’ took to Twitter to take a few potshots at the former two-division champion, accusing him of taking “the easy road” with his latest fight selection.

“Just Set This Right Here” Lah-Dah-Daht-Dahhhh 🚶‍♂️💨🍃 When Consistency Is 🔑 Reach For Sweet Stuff 🍮 Last Few Weeks Been Busy For Ol’Mcnacker, A Social Media Snafu 🤦‍♂️ To A Bike Incident *eesh* Atleast He’s Ok 👍 Maybe It’s A Good Idea He Takes The Easy Road- Champ 🥇 CSO 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Le4MhuEau6 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 7, 2023

Tony Ferguson Has Seen Better Days Inside the Cage

Tony Ferguson is far from the man he once was inside the Octagon. From 2013 to 2019, ‘El Cucuy’ was practically unstoppable, but all of that changed in 2020 when he suffered a lopsided loss to perennial contender Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. Ferguson now finds himself on a five-fight losing streak. His most recent appearance came at UFC 279 in November where he met Nate Diaz in the evening’s main event. Diaz scored a fourth-round submission via guillotine choke. It was Diaz’s first submission victory inside the Octagon since making Conor McGregor tap at UFC 196 six years prior.

Ahead of their scrap inside the Octagon, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will compete as opposing coaches on season 31 of the promotion’s long-running reality series The Ultimate Fighter. According to a report from Ariel Helwani, the season is scheduled to air between May and August of this year with the pair scheduled to throw hands in September.

What comes next for Tony Ferguson is anyone’s guess, but if Renato Moicano gets his way, ‘El Cucuy’ will meet him inside the cage when the promotion returns to Miami for UFC 287 on April 8. Moicano called out Ferguson on Twitter, tagging Dana White and Sean Shelby in the process.

“Since Chandler is scheduled to be coach in TUF not Ferguson… I’m reconsidering about my political views of death penalty’s… hey @TonyFergusonXT are you ready to rumble in Miami !? #ufc #mma @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby”