Tom Aspinall calls for UFC title fight with Stipe Miocic next: ‘It makes complete sense. He’s free, I’m free’

Newly-minted interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has again echoed calls for an interim title defense against former two-time undisputed titleholder, Stipe Miocic, claiming that since both have free schedules, a title showdown makes “complete sense” for both next.

Aspinall, who co-headlined UFC 295 earlier this month, turned in a spectacular opening round KO win over surging Russian knockout ace, Sergei Pavlovich, stopping the surging contender with a blistering finish at Madison Square Garden.

Initially scheduled to headline that event, Ohio veteran, Miocic was withdrawn from the pay-per-view return to the New York, after champion and slated opponent, Jon Jones was forced from the bout due to a pectoral tendon tear in the weeks ahead of the title fight showdown.

Tom Aspinall campaigns for Stipe Miocic title fight

Staking his claim for a future title unification bout of his own against former pound-for-pound Jones next year ahead of the Endicott native’s return to the Octagon from injury, Aspinall, who confirmed plans to fight at a monumental UFC 300 card in April of next year, called for a title fight against Miocic next to boot.

“It makes complete sense,” Tom Aspinall told The Mac Life. “I don’t know why anyone would dispute that. He’s (Stipe Miocic) free, I’m free. (Jon) Jones is injured. I’ve got an interim title now, so why not?”

“For Stipe, it’s an absolute must-win isn’t it? Tom Aspinall continued. “If he gets knocked out, he’s getting knocked out against a young guy who’s already a champion. If he wins, it might generate the hype between Jon and him.”

Himself sidelined since March of 2021, Miocic, regarded as arguably the greatest heavyweight mixed martial arts fighter of all time, has yet to return since he dropped a spectacular second round KO loss to former titleholder, Francis Ngannou in the pair’s heavyweight championship rematch.

Would you like to see Tom Aspinall fight Stipe Miocic in his UFC return?