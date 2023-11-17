Tom Aspinall calls for title fight with stipe Miocic amid Jon Jones’ absence: ‘Me and him are next I reckon’

Minting himself as the interim heavyweight champion earlier this month at UFC 295, Tom Aspinall has called for a title fight showdown with veteran former two-time titleholder, Stipe Miocic, amid the continued absence from the Octagon of fellow gold holder, Jon Jones through injury.

Aspinall, who co-headlined UFC 295 earlier this month at Madison Square Garden, turned in a blistering opening round KO win over surging Russian contender, Sergei Pavlovich in the pair’s interim heavyweight title fight, winning the interim heavyweight title in his first championship bout since landing in the Dana White-led promotion back in 2020.

Initially, the promotion were scheduled to host a heavyweight title fight between the above-mentioned, Jones and Miocic, until the Endicott native suffered a pectoral tendon tear just two weeks out from the main event fight.

As a result, an interim heavyweight title was introduced to the division once more, with Aspinall snapping Pavlovich’s six-fight run of first round knockout wins to mint himself as champion.

Tom Aspinall believes he will fight Stipe Miocic in UFC return

Sharing his thoughts on his immediate fighting future despite UFC boss, White’s intentions to rework a heavyweight title fight between Jones and Miocic next year when the former pound-for-pound number one returns from injury, Aspinall claims he should fight Miocic next, as he eyes a quickfire turnaround at UFC 300.

“(Jon) Jones is out for the foreseeable probably, for the next year,” Tom Aspinall told Sky Sports. “So, in the meantime, I should fight Stipe (Miocic). Stipe was going to fight Jones, Jones pulled out so me and Stipe are next I reckon.”

Sidelined from active competition since 2021, Miocic most recently suffered a thunderous second round knockout loss to former undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou in the pair’s title rematch atop UFC 260.

