Sean O’Malley claims he can still beat Merab Dvalishvili in the future: ‘There’s a world where I get that back’

Despite just two weeks removed from his second Octagon loss to the dominant, Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316, former champion, Sean O’Malley claims there is an ideal world where he faces the Georgian for a third time — and finally dispatches him.

O’Malley, who made his return at UFC 316 earlier this month, headlined the New Jersey flagship as the challenger to the bantamweight crown.

Dropping his belt to the dominant Tbilisi grappling ace in September of last year, Contender Series alum, O’Malley saw his title reign come to an end after defending the title in a rematch with Marlon Vera earlier in the same annum.

But doing one worse this month, Sean O’Malley, who managed to force a decision loss to Dvalishvili at Noche UFC, was finished this time around by the Georgian.

Once more struggling with the dominant wrestling and grappling of Dvalishvili, Montana striker, O’Malley was eventually submitted in the third round — courtesy of a rear north-south choke.

Remaining in high-spirits since his second straight setback to Dvalishvili, O’Malley made quite the assertion this evening, however.

Sean O’Malley envisions eventual win over Merab Dvalishvili

As far as he’s concerned, in a third fight with Dvalishvili — albeit unlikely, he has the ability to finally break his duct against the dominant gold holder.

“I feel like this, you know, for me to earn another shot at Merab (Dvalishvili), I got to do, I got to be undeniable,” Sean O’Malley told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I have to go on a streak. I have to, you know, win a lot of fights in a row. And there’s a world where that happens. You know, I mean, I definitely, I know I’m capable of beating Merab. I also know he’s capable of beating me. But there’s still part, you know, there’s gonna be part of me that always wants to get that one back. You know, he’s the only guy (sic) who ever beat me. And, you know, ‘Chito’ (Marlon Vera) beat me, but I got that one back.

“I proved that one was, you know, that one played out the way it was supposed to the first time,” Sean O’Malley continued. “So that one, that one, I don’t want to say bugged me, (0:42) because at the end of the day, if I play out my career, I never get that one back. …There’s a world where I’m undeniable and get that one back. But yeah, I’m happy for him. You know, at the end of the day, I don’t hold anything like it’s not like I’m, you know, Merab’s f*cking, he’s on a crazy streak right now. He’s the greatest bantamweight of all time.”