Nina-Marie Daniele Tackles Fan’s Shocking Chlamydia Allegation

A fan on social media recently accused UFC interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele of giving them a sexually transmitted disease a decade ago.

With the holiday season in full swing, Daniele sat down with a slew of top UFC stars, including Ciryl Gane, reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, and Bryce Mitchell to ask them about some of the worst Christmas gifts they’ve ever received.

It was another entertaining Instagram post from the former model, but things quickly got weird when one commenter claimed that Daniele had given him an especially painful present.

“Respectfully, Nina gave me Chlamydia for Christmas 2015,” the user wrote.

It didn’t take long for Daniele to clap back—no pun intended—and shut down the wild accusation.

“THIS IS [cap emoji, laughing emoji],” she replied.

Nina-Marie Daniele named MMA Personality of the Year

It was another big year for Daniele who was named Personality of the Year at the 2024 World MMA Awards in Las Vegas.

“I’m officially never beating the INDUSTRY PLANT allegations LOL,” Daniele wrote on X following her win. “I want to thank you guys from the bottom of my heart for voting for me! I’m so happy and overcome with joy! Yes, I know I have haters. BUT believe me… I have way more supporters and people who love me!

“Whether you like me or not, I’m changing the way sports content & entertainment is done,” she continued. “People hate change, people hate what can’t understand. Don’t be afraid to take risks and go all in on your dreams! Love you guys! Thank you!”

Daniele has seen her social media presence explode in recent years. Recently, she announced that she had just crossed one million followers on Facebook and a staggering 4.5 million on TikTok. She also has 2.7 million followers on Instagram, 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube, and another quarter of a million fans watching her content on X.

Altogether, that’s nearly 10 million people looking to get a daily dose of ‘Nina Drama’ every single day.