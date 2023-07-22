A year on from a brutal knee injury which brought a halt to his perfect promotional run, Atherton native, Tom Aspinall has returned to both the Octagon and winner’s enclosure tonight in the main event of UFC London, stopping Polish veteran, Marcin Tybura with a dominant opening round TKO win in the capital.

Aspinall, who headlined a July card in London against Curtis Blaydes back in the summer of last year, suffering a devastating knee injury inside just 18 seconds of the opening minute of the clash with the Illinois native.

And returning in spectacular fashion tonight in pursuit of a labelled dream fight with UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, Aspinall make short work of former M-1 Global heavyweight titleholder, Tybura tonight, landing a brutal first round TKO victory against the latter.

Bouncing back to winning-ways, Aspinall, who recorded another first round win with his opening minute-and-a-half stoppage of Tybura, Aspinall vowed to travel to Paris in September and fight the victor of a main event featuring former interim champion, Ciryl Gane and former foe, Sergey Spivak, before then fighting Jones for heavyweight gold.

Below, catch the highlights from Tom Aspinall’s triumphant return at UFC London