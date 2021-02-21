Usually capable of stopping his opponent with his hands, in relatively timely fashion to boo, Team Kaobon mainstay, Tom Aspinall grabs a career-highlight victory over former UFC heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski — submitting the veteran with a second round rear-naked choke.

Improving to 10-2 professionally and 3-0 in the UFC, scoring finishes in each of them — the Wigan native landed some notable damage in the opening round on the feet, splitting the Belarusian’s nose in the early goings. Appearing quite strong in the clinch, Aspinall utlisied the fence to control Arlovski for the majority of the opening frame.

Shooting with a somewhat surprising double-leg early in the second, Aspinall pushed Arlovski back to the fence again, before taking his back with ease, slipping in a swift rear-naked choke and forcing the tap.

Whilst admitting event headliners, Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis are above him, Aspinall noted his interest in facing the winner of tonight’s scrap between Chris Daukaus and Aleksei Oleinik.

Below, catch the highlights from Aspinall’s third Octagon victory since his debut last summer.

