Tom Aspinall touts himself after stunning UFC 295 title win: ‘I’m the best heavyweight in the world right now’

With Jon Jones and former undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou currently sidelined, newly-minted interim titleholder, Tom Aspinall has lauded himself as the best fighter in the division worldwide at the moment, off the back of his blistering victory at UFC 295 over the weekend.

Aspinall, who co-headlined UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden, turned in a stunning first round KO win over the streaking, Sergei Pavlovich in a short-notice interim heavyweight title fight in New York – snapping the Russian knockout artist’s six-fight run of first round knockout wins to boot.

Initially, the promotion had scheduled a long-awaited undisputed heavyweight title fight between the aforenoted, Jones and former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic atop ‘The Big Apple’ card – until a pectoral tendon tear forced Jones from the flagship return to New York City.

Tom Aspinall brands himself as the best heavyweight in the world

And eyeing a “dream” title unification fight with former pound-for-pound number one, Jones next year, Aspinall, who also called for a spot on an April targeted UFC 300 card in 2024, claimed that while the Endicott native, and former UFC gold holder, Ngannou continued to remain sidelined from mixed martial arts competition, he should be recognized as the best heavyweight in the world currently.

“As of right now today, the 13th of November 2023, I am the best active heavyweight in the world right now in MMA,” Tom Aspinall told MMA Fighting. “That’s a face. That’s straight-up facts. I’m not trying to blow my own trumpet or anything. Jon Jones is inactive right now, Francis Ngannou is inactive right now in MMA.”

“As it stands right now on today’s date in 2023, I am the number one MMA athlete at heavyweight in the world,” Tom Aspinall explained.

Returning from a catastrophic knee injury a year ago back in July, Aspinall made short work of Polish veteran, Marcin Tybura on home soil at UFC London, landing a similarly first round knockout win over the stalwart.