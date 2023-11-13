Tom Aspinall won’t wait on Jon Jones – Stipe Miocic, looks to defend title at UFC 300: ‘That’s my goal’

The newly crowned heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is refusing to sit idly by on his new throne. Instead of waiting for eons in hopes of fighting the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones, Aspinall has taken to the record and said he’d much rather fight on the UFC 300 card.

Looking to become the “best ever” in his own words, Aspinall is a man of ambitions and conviction. It only took the UK superstar 69 seconds to defeat the fearsome Sergei Pavlovich at MSG, in New York. Aspinall was just quick, accurate, and found his mark. The chin of Pavlovich simply could not handle the speed and intensity of the shots received, and this gave Tom Aspinall his “Michael Bisping moment” that he had so desperately wanted.

Now, the world’s newest UK champion has his sights set on one thing only: greatness. And, it doesn’t seem if Tom Aspinall will ever be ok with anything lesser than that.

Tom Aspinall looks to continue to follow the path to greatness: Seeks historic battle at UFC 300

For a man seeking to make history: what would be a better card to do that on than UFC 300? The UFC’s centennial cards are always packed to the brim with the greatest fights that Dana White and co. can possibly put on. They try to do this with every event, sure. But, there’s no denying the greatness of how stacked events like UFC 100, and UFC 200 were.

So, it makes sense that Aspinall would prefer to avoid waiting for Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones, and rather fight at UFC 300. As far as an opponent goes, the UFC still has time to give Aspinall a worthy opponent. Fighters like Ciryl Gane, Alexander Volkov, and Jailton Almeida could all be reasonable choices. Despite the merit of each choice being a little questionable. But, as far as Aspinall is concerned, his opponent for UFC 300 doesn’t mean as much as just fighting on the card would to him.

“I want to fight at UFC 300, that’s my goal,” Tom Aspinall told Caroline Pearce of TNT Sports. “I’ve had two fights in three months now, I’m happy to have some time away from the pressure of fighting, but April sounds about perfect for me.”

“I wanted to be the UFC heavyweight champion, and I’ve achieved that. Anything moving forward is just a bonus, to be honest. I’m really satisfied with what I have achieved in the sport and now it’s just about legacy, I want to be the best heavyweight ever.”

Do you think Tom Aspinall could one day be the greatest heavyweight ever?