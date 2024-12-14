Tom Aspinall confirms Jon Jones fight is ‘Happening’ in 2025 showdown after crunch talks with Dana White

Interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has claimed UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed to him a title unification fight between himself and Jon Jones is on deck to happen next year — with the promotional brass claiming the matchup will be the “biggest fight” in the history of the organization.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion, most recently took on two-time foe, Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 back in July, avenging his sole promotional defeat in the form of a blistering opening round knockout win.

As for Jones, the former two-time light heavyweight champion, made the first defense of his heavyweight crown at UFC 309 last month, taking out former two-time heavyweight titleholder, Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden with a spinning back-kick knockout win in the third round.

Following the pairing, Rochester native, Jones claimed it would take a “f*ck you” money offer from the UFC in order to entice him to take on Tom Aspinall in the future.

Tom Aspinall reveals Jon Jones fight is definitely “happening” next

However, according to the Atherton native, following talks with White after the event in New York — he received assurances he would be fighting Jones in an unification pairing next.

“Actually, right after that press conference, I had a meeting with Dana,” Tom Aspinall said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” “So, in all honesty, I was expecting to come and maybe we negotiate a little bit. He literally walks into the room and said, ‘It’s happening.’ I said, ‘Well, he’s going to want loads of money.’ He said, ‘I know, but it’s happening.’ And he said, ‘It’s going to be the biggest fight in UFC history.’”

Winning interim heavyweight spoils in November of last year, British heavyweight star, Aspinall stopped the surge of Russian knockout artist, Sergei Pavlovich with a stunning first round knockout win at The Garden.