Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Odds – Aspinall Moves Up for Dead Even Odds

A potential matchup between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall in the UFC heavyweight division would be a highly anticipated clash of styles and generations. Jon Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Odds

The odds for a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight have been fluctuating. Currently, the odds are quite close with Jones at 11/10 and Aspinall at 8/11. In American odds, this would translate to Jones at +110 and Aspinall at -137. These numbers suggest that Aspinall is considered a slight favorite, but the fight is expected to be very close. The odds are dead even, so maybe look for better odds at top online casino right here.

It’s interesting to note how the odds have shifted over time. Back in July 2023, Jon Jones was a significant favorite at -200, with Aspinall as the underdog at +170. However, as Aspinall continued to impress with his performances and Jones faced questions about his age and inactivity, the odds gradually moved in Aspinall’s favor.

The stakes for this hypothetical fight would be immense. It would be a title unification bout, with Jones’ undisputed championship and Aspinall’s interim title on the line. For Jones, it would be a chance to cement his legacy by defeating a younger, hungry challenger. For Aspinall, it would be an opportunity to dethrone a legend and establish himself as the new king of the heavyweight division.

Jones is known for his unorthodox and creative striking, combined with excellent wrestling and a high fight IQ. He’s adept at using his long reach, employing a variety of kicks, and controlling the fight both on the feet and on the ground. Aspinall, on the other hand, brings an aggressive and highly effective striking style, with powerful punches and excellent technical skills.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this potential fight is Aspinall’s finishing ability. He has a remarkable 93% first-round finish rate, having secured 14 of his 15 career wins within the first five minutes. This explosive power could pose a serious threat to Jones.

However, Jones’ experience and ability to adapt during fights could be a significant factor. He has consistently demonstrated his versatility and has a proven track record of overcoming diverse challenges. Jones also boasts an impressive 95% takedown defense rate, which could neutralize one of Aspinall’s potential strategies.

Despite the compelling matchup, it’s worth noting that Jones has shown reluctance to face Aspinall, instead expressing interest in fighting light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

A Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight would be a clash of generations, pitting one of the sport’s all-time greats against a rising star with the potential to reshape the heavyweight division. And the odds are a dead heat.