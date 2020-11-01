The UFC’s premiere reality TV show “The Ultimate Fighter” Is set to make its return in March of 2021 exclusively to ESPN+.

Do you want to be a fighter!? 📝



TUF returns March 2021 – exclusively on #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/zSvCHrP27a — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020

As announced on the UFC broadcast the upcoming seasons will take competitors competing in both the Men’s Bantamweight and Middleweight divisions.

The last time the show was held was back in November of 2018 and saw at the time the current Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker coach alongside his scheduled opponent and top contender Kelvin Gastelum. Gastelum himself came from The Ultimate Fighter season 17 to defeat Uriah Hall in the grand final and secure himself a UFC contract.

On top of Gastelum the ultimate fighter has produced many of the UFC’s top contenders over the past 15 years. The initial season produced Diego Sanchez who went on to have a largely successful UFC run producing some of the companies most impressive bouts. In the years that followed the show produced champions such as Rashad Evans, Michael Bisping, Matt Serra, Tony Ferguson and Kamaru Usman.

Currently, there have been no announcements on who will be hosting The Ultimate Fighter, however, many fighters have raised their hands as well as many rumors circling on the topic. Commonly, the two fighters who coach on the series will be booked to face each other shortly after the series, however, this is not always the case as when we saw Conor McGregor host alongside Uriah Faber.

Rumors’ had been circling of the shows return for the past year with popular front runners to host being Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former title challenger Paulo Costa. Since these rumors’ the pair faced off at UFC 253 which saw Adesanya dominate Costa finishing him in the second round without taking any damage.

The UFC has shared they will be hosting virtual interviews for applicants who would like to take part on the show.