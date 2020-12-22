Set to land on ‘Fight Island’ for the third time in less than a year, the UFC is slated to host the first three-events of 2021 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in UAE — featuring two Fight Night events as well as January 23’s. UFC 257 showcase.



Originally moving their base of operations for the month of July to the Middle East island, the promotion hosted four events during the summer month — with a pay-per-view event opening first ahead of three Fight Night outings.

Returning to the Flash Forum in late September this time for four events, the promotion hosted UFC 253 and UFC 254 pay-per-view events — bookending a trio of Fight Night cards.



Set to host events on Saturday the 16. — Wednesday the 20. — and finally, Saturday the 23. — the promotion will spend just over a week on Yas Island this time around. Taking to his official Instagram to announce the return to Abu Dhabi, UFC president, Dana White confirmed the recent report from BJPENN.com reporter, Cole Shelton.



Opening up proceedings will be UFC Fight Island 7, which is currently slated to feature a massive potential featherweight title-eliminator, with former 145-pound championship holder, Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway matching up with New England Cartel standout and striking talent, the #6 ranked, Calvin Kattar.



Rescheduled from a failed matchup for last weekend’s UFC Vegas 17 headliner in the promotion’s final event of the year, perennial welterweight contender, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards draws uber-prospect, Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev in the main event of UFC Fight Island 8 on January 20.



Edwards and Chimaev were originally booked to round out 2020 at the UFC Apex last weekend, until a particularly debilitating case of COVID-19 forced the former to withdraw from the pairing.

At UFC 257 on January 23 — two-time foes, Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier and ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor meet for the second time under the UFC’s banner, with the winner of the high-stakes rematch certainly drafting themselves into lightweight title contention.



For the upcoming January 30. event — the organization is expected to return to the aforenoted, Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.