It won’t be long until we see Leon Edwards take on Khamzat Chimaev.

The pair were originally scheduled to face each other in a highly-anticipated welterweight headliner at UFC Vegas 17 on December 19. However, the fight was called off after Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Luckily, the fight won’t be postponed for long as UFC president Dana White plans on having it headline a Wednesday card taking place on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island on January 20. That’s according to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

“Just finished up an interview with Dana White who tells me that the plan is to have Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev headline the Wednesday, January 20th card, which is targeted to take place in Abu Dhabi.”

Interestingly, that event takes place three days before UFC 257 on January 23 which is headlined by the return of Conor McGregor as he meets Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout. The location isn’t officially announced but it is also expected to take place on Fight Island.

Chimaev and McGregor have gone at it on social media already and there’s now a chance of them crossing paths next month. Add in the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov is seemingly going to be in attendance for UFC 257 as well and we could be in store for some fireworks.

