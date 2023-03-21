The most anticipated MMA fights of 2023 and how to bet on them

With the second quarter of 2023 set to role into town, a host of mixed martial arts fights are slated to come to fruition in the coming months ahead of summer.

A slew of former champions and sport icons, as well as returning stars are set to make their comebacks to active competition – including former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, who has been pegged to fight this annum – while new heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones is earmarked for a July title outing.

Below, catch three of the most anticipated mixed martial arts fights this year – and find out how to bet and place wagers on them.

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya II

Just over three weeks away; an undisputed middleweight title fight rematch between Brazilian knockout supreme, Alex Pereira, and former division best, Israel Adesanya – who take curtain closing honors at UFC 287 on April 7. in Miami, Florida.

Rekindling their rivalry following a November title matchup last year, Adesanya, the-then-undisputed middleweight champion dropped his crown in a spectacular fifth round knockout defeat to Pereira – with the Sao Paulo striker once more getting the better of the City Kickboxing staple. The former GLORY Kickboxing two-weight champion, notoriously holds two victories over Adesanya during their respective tenures inside the squared circle.

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

While yet to be officially inked by the organization – a heavyweight championship fight between recently minted division champion, Jon Jones, and former two-time titleholder, Stipe Miocic seems to be in the works for UFC 290 during International Fight Week in July.

Snapping a three-year Octagon hiatus at UFC 285 earlier this month, former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jones, managed to clinch the vacant heavyweight title with a stunning first round submission win over Ciryl Gane – latching onto a guillotine choke.

Himself sidelined for the last two-years plus, Miocic is expected to challenge Jones for gold this summer, attempting to rebound from a 2021 knockout loss to former champion, Francis Ngannou at the UFC Apex facility.

During his time under the UFC banner, Miocic twice minted himself as the heavyweight champion – with knockout triumphs over both Fabricio Werdum, and Daniel Cormier.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Wrapping up filming for The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this month, former two-weight UFC titleholder, Conor McGregor is expected to fight current #5 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler later this year – potentially as soon as September.

Yet to fight since July 2021, Crumlin native, McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier.

As for Chandler, the Missouri native also suffered his most recent professional loss against common-opposition, Poirier, back in November of last year at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden – in the form of a third round submission loss courtesy of a rear-naked choke in New York City.