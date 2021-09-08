Even in the showbusiness world occupied by YouTubers, Jake Paul’s recent U-Turn has been quite remarkable. Just as it seemed that sports fans might actually start to take him seriously as a boxer, he announced that he would be retiring from the sport.

Some 48 hours later, a brief tweet confirmed that Paul was coming out of retirement. Was it simply a stunt or has he got an eye on a particular opponent that may have tempted him back into the ring? Here is a list of fighters that might just be on Jake Paul’s radar as his next opponent.

Tyron Woodley

Believe it or not it is actually possible to bet on Jake Paul's next opponent and the man at the top of the list is Tyron Woodley.

Woodley is a 39 year old Mixed Martial Arts specialist who has already taken on Paul in the boxing ring. Having been taunted by Paul over his lack of boxing experience, Woodley took him on in his only professional fight to date.

Defeat followed but Woodley is thought to want a rematch and a chance to prove himself.

Tommy Fury

Paul and Tommy Fury have also exchanged a war of words but this time the conflict has been carried out from the relative safety of social media. According to Fury, he is the man who wants the fight most and he believes that the boxing YouTuber does not want to step in the ring with him.

Despite this view, the neutrals feel that there is a chance that a Paul v Fury showdown could happen and the son of Gypsy King Tyson Fury appears high on the list of prospective opponents.

KSI

A battle with English YouTuber KSI would be a revenge clash of sorts. In 2019, KSI took on Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, as the two men made their professional boxing debuts. After they had previously fought out a majority draw on an amateur basis, KSI came through by decision to claim the win in the professional ring.

Jake Paul may want this more than the Englishman who has yet to step back in the ring and seems reluctant to resume his boxing career at any point in the future. It remains a possibility, albeit a very distant one.

Conor McGregor

Of all the potential names on this list, a battle between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor is the one that all sports fans would surely want to see. There’s certainly a demand and it’s a plausible contest considering where both men stand in their respective careers.

MMA star McGregor has previously stepped in the ring with boxing’s undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather – as has Jake Paul. The Irish fighter, known as Notorious, is also at a crossroads having lost two consecutive bouts for the first time in his UFC career.

As with most of the names on this list, Paul has also clashed with McGregor on social media and there is some serious bad blood between these two. Before anything can happen, McGregor needs to recover from the injury suffered in his defeat to Dustin Poirier. Once the rehabilitation is complete, it’s time to see if his future lies outside of the Octagon.

Who’s Next

When the world of celebrity crosses over into the sporting arena, there is much derision amongst true sports fans. In the case of Jake Paul, however, there is a genuine desire to understand just how far he could go as a boxer.

Any of these opponents could offer an insight as to how good Paul could be inside the boxing ring.