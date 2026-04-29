Former BKFC Fighter Found Guilty Of Murder In Shocking Revenge-Driven Shooting From 2024
Former BKFC fighter Lumumba Sayers has been convicted of murder following a jury verdict.
According to a recent report from Denver7, an Adams County jury on Monday charged Sayers with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and attempted tampering with physical evidence.
In August 2024, Sayers was taken into custody over the fatal shooting of Malcolm Watson at a birthday celebration in Commerce City, Colorado. Witness accounts claim “Heavy Hands” opened fire at close range, striking Watson in the head, and then attempted a follow-up shot with a second firearm that reportedly jammed. He is also accused of trying to stage the scene by placing a weapon near the victim’s body in front of onlookers.
Prosecutors alleged that the BKFC veteran went after Watson due to a suspected link to his son’s killing in August 2023, stating the shooting was “likely an act of retaliation or revenge.” A man identified as Tyrell Braxton was later arrested in connection with that case, but the charges were ultimately dropped.
Sayers testified that he was not responsible for shooting or killing Watson, with sentencing now set for a July 24 hearing.
When Did Lumumba Sayers Last Fight In BKFC?
Lumumba Sayers made a single appearance under the BKFC banner, competing at the BKFC Prospect Series in May 2024, where he secured a stunning 12-second knockout victory over Jeremy Morrison.
Before transitioning to bare-knuckle competition, Sayers fought four times in the now-defunct Strikeforce between 2011 and 2012, compiling a 2–2 record, with his defeats coming against future UFC standouts Anthony Smith and Derek Brunson.