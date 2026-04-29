Former BKFC Fighter Found Guilty Of Murder In Shocking Revenge-Driven Shooting From 2024

Former BKFC fighter Lumumba Sayers has been convicted of murder following a jury verdict.

According to a recent report from Denver7, an Adams County jury on Monday charged Sayers with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and attempted tampering with physical evidence.

In August 2024, Sayers was taken into custody over the fatal shooting of Malcolm Watson at a birthday celebration in Commerce City, Colorado. Witness accounts claim “Heavy Hands” opened fire at close range, striking Watson in the head, and then attempted a follow-up shot with a second firearm that reportedly jammed. He is also accused of trying to stage the scene by placing a weapon near the victim’s body in front of onlookers.

Former MMA fighter, anti-gun advocate Lumumba Sayers allegedly kills man at Colorado party in suspected revenge for son’s death https://t.co/0gkRE9WWaV pic.twitter.com/Fo4VNb39Pn — New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2024

Prosecutors alleged that the BKFC veteran went after Watson due to a suspected link to his son’s killing in August 2023, stating the shooting was “likely an act of retaliation or revenge.” A man identified as Tyrell Braxton was later arrested in connection with that case, but the charges were ultimately dropped.

Image: @lumumbaheavyhandssayers/Instagram

Sayers testified that he was not responsible for shooting or killing Watson, with sentencing now set for a July 24 hearing.

When Did Lumumba Sayers Last Fight In BKFC?

Lumumba Sayers made a single appearance under the BKFC banner, competing at the BKFC Prospect Series in May 2024, where he secured a stunning 12-second knockout victory over Jeremy Morrison.

Before transitioning to bare-knuckle competition, Sayers fought four times in the now-defunct Strikeforce between 2011 and 2012, compiling a 2–2 record, with his defeats coming against future UFC standouts Anthony Smith and Derek Brunson.