The 15,000-Calorie Beast: How Eddie Hall Eats Like a Small Army

ByTimothy Wheaton
Eddie Hall doesn’t just lift heavy things. He eats heavy things too. The man who deadlifted 500kg apparently treats his stomach like a black hole that needs constant feeding. During his strongman days, Hall consumed 12,000 to 15,000 calories daily. Some days he pushed it to 20,000 calories. That’s roughly what most people eat in a week.

What does Eddie Hall Eat in a Day?

Hall’s approach to breakfast would make a normal person question their life choices. He starts at 3 AM with raw steaks and protein shakes because apparently sleep is for people who don’t need to maintain 440 pounds of muscle. By 7 AM, he’s onto his first official breakfast featuring a full English spread that could feed a family of four. Four sausages, four bacon rashers, two eggs, beans, tomatoes, fried bread, and black pudding all swimming in butter. He washes this down with orange juice and a liter of water like it’s a light snack.

Three hours later, Hall has his second breakfast. Yes, second breakfast exists outside of hobbit tales. This involves 100g of oatmeal with milk, honey, raisins, fruits, beef jerky, and four scoops of whey protein.

Lunch arrives with 300g of ribeye steak, 500g of pasta, vegetables drowning in mayonnaise, and more water than a small reservoir. For dessert, he demolishes half a family-size cheesecake with cream. Most families would struggle to finish that entire cheesecake over several days. Hall considers it a light finish to lunch.

The afternoon brings a second lunch because apparently one lunch is for amateurs. Tuna sandwiches, flapjacks, multiple fruits, and enough sports drinks to stock a convenience store. Dinner features a pound of pasta with a pound of minced meat, garlic bread, and the remaining half of that cheesecake. The man plans his cheesecake consumption across meals like a strategic military operation.

His protein intake hit 400g daily while carbohydrates reached 800g. These numbers sound like inventory counts at a grocery store rather than daily consumption for one human being.

When Hall decided to try boxing, he made what he probably considers a dramatic sacrifice by cutting down to 6,000-7,000 calories daily. This “restrictive” diet still included multiple steaks, five eggs for breakfast, 300g portions of chicken and rice, and enough nuts to supply a squirrel colony through winter.

His latest venture into MMA brought the carnivore diet. Hall eliminated everything except meat, eggs, and dairy products. His breakfast alone includes 100g salmon, 300g cottage cheese, five scrambled eggs, 500ml full-fat milk, and 50g butter. He consumes eight duck eggs daily alongside ribeye steaks, bacon, and cheese. This approach helped him lose 19 pounds in eight weeks while somehow gaining muscle.

Eddie Hall’s Training

The training schedule matches the eating absurdity. During strongman preparation, Hall trained every single day without rest. His daily routine included 1.5 hours of physio, 1.5 hours of hot and cold treatment, 1.5 hours of stretching, four hours of weight training, and an hour of cardio. Most people struggle to find time for a 30-minute workout.

Hall’s supplement routine involves 21 different vitamins and nutrients taken three times daily. His pre-workout alone contains enough stimulants to power a small town. The post-workout features 25g protein and 50g carbohydrates, which sounds reasonable until you realize this comes after consuming enough food to feed a football team.

Recovery includes daily hot and cold therapy, hyperbaric chamber sessions, and professional physiotherapy. Hall treats his body like a Formula One car that needs constant maintenance and premium fuel. The man essentially turned eating into a full-time job with overtime pay. While most people worry about fitting three meals into their day, Hall schedules his day around eight meals plus midnight snacks.

