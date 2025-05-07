Notable Thai rapper Milli will debut in Muay Thai at Fairtex Fight on May 17th. She is known for her standout performance at Coachella in 2022, for being a big fan of Muay Thai, and for ONE Championship fighters such as Tawanchai, who made a walkout appearance for rapping as the Muay Thai champion and successfully defended his title against kickboxing champion Superbon.

Now, the Thai rap star is looking to make her own name on the Muay Thai scene when she takes on Chinese striker Jidou Jishi. The rap star is looking to prove that she’s more than just a rap artist and that she is down to scrap just as much as any other nak muay.

Milli has been training at the world-famous Fairtex training center, which has housed many notable champions such as Rodtang and Stamp Fairtex. Her training and story are now being documented on an ongoing five-episode TV series called “MILLI TO THE RING”. New episodes are uploaded every Saturday to help promote her fight.

Cultural icons like Milli are what Muay Thai needs right now.

Milli is one of Thailand’s most famous young artists, with over 3 million Instagram followers and millions of monthly listeners on Spotify. So, her presence, association with, and desire to compete in Muay Thai can only legitimize and help the sport, not just in Thailand, where it’s already one of the most popular sports, but worldwide, with her global fanbase likely to tune in to watch her fight.

This sort of exposure may upset purists of the sport, as they may believe that Muay Thai can end up going the route of influencer boxing, where influencers use boxing as a vehicle to promote themselves rather than for the good of the sport’s health. However, the young rapper seems to have a sincere fondness for combat sports and a genuine desire to improve herself as a martial artist. Something that should be commended, whether she is successful or not, as there is nothing more terrifying than facing a violent battle.