Breaking: Stamp Fairtex Relinquishes ONE Atomweight Title Due to Injury, ONE 173 in Denver Rescheduled for 2026

Stamp Fairtex is no longer the ONE atomweight world champion.

On Thursday, ONE Championship announced that Stamp has officially withdrawn from her scheduled title unification clash with interim atomweight titleholder Denice Zamboanga. The bout was expected to headline ONE 173 on Friday, August 1, at Ball Arena in ‘The Mile High City,’ Denver, Colorado.

Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.

Weeks before she was to fight Zamboanga at ONE 167 in June 2024, Stamp was forced to bow out of the bout after tearing her meniscus while training. She’s since undergone surgery and appeared to be on the road to recovery.

Per the promotion’s official press release, the Thai superstar suffered a setback during her recovery, forcing her to not only back out of the contest once again but relinquish her atomweight title altogether.

As a result, Zamboanga will be promoted from interim atomweight titleholder to undisputed champion.

And I’m afraid there’s more bad news.

ONE 173 in Denver moved to June 2026 due to Stamp’s injury and other fights not materializing

ONE has officially postponed their return to the United States, pushing the summer 2025 card to June 26, 2026. The promotion ultimately decided to reschedule the event after multiple championship fights failed to materialize.

“We are saddened to hear of the injury setback to Stamp and wish her nothing but the best in her road to recovery,” ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a statement. “After looking at multiple alternate headlining options that unfortunately did not come together, we have made the difficult decision to move our Denver event to June 26. “When bringing the world’s largest martial arts organization to the U.S., we strive to deliver the very best product to our passionate American fan base and put on the most entertaining and memorable show possible. The U.S. remains a high-priority market for ONE and our global business, and we remain committed to maintaining a strong presence in the region with monthly ONE Fight Night events in U.S. primetime and future on-ground events.”

ONE Championship’s next event will be ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video, emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.